Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: BJP accuses opposition of foreign interference to destabilize the country

August 12, 2024_ BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused the opposition of trying to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, citing the...

India: BJP accuses opposition of foreign interference to destabilize the country
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused the opposition of trying to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, citing the recent Hindenburg Report as an example of "foreign interference". The report accuses SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch of wrongdoing, but the BJP says it is an unfounded attack to destabilize markets. Prasad also criticized the Congress for alleged links with forces seeking to create economic anarchy in India. The news was reported by The Hindu, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the country. Madhabi Puri Buch is the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator of Indian financial markets.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BJP says it Exchange Board report accuses sebi the country
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza