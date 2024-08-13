August 12, 2024_ BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused the opposition of trying to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, citing the recent Hindenburg Report as an example of "foreign interference". The report accuses SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch of wrongdoing, but the BJP says it is an unfounded attack to destabilize markets. Prasad also criticized the Congress for alleged links with forces seeking to create economic anarchy in India. The news was reported by The Hindu, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the country. Madhabi Puri Buch is the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator of Indian financial markets.