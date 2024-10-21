Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
India: BJP announces list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
October 20, 2024_ The BJP has released its first list of 99 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Prominent candidates include Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will contest from Nagpur South West, and State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is contesting from Kamthi. Other notable names include Chief Ministers Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar, who will contest from Jamner and Ballarpur respectively. The list also includes Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Rahul Narwekar, who will contest from Bandra West, Malabar Hill and Colaba. The news was reported by Sanmarg. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are a crucial event for the BJP as it seeks to consolidate its position in the state government.

