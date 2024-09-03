India: BJP finalises candidates for Haryana Assembly elections

02 September 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed the selection of candidates for around 50 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The official names of the candidates will be announced by Sunday, with three state ministers possibly not getting the ticket, zeenews.india.com reported. The Haryana Assembly elections are a significant event as the BJP seeks to retain its hold on power in the region.