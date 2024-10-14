India: BJP gears up for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

October 13, 2024_ BJP leaders, including national president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, held meetings to finalise candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Uttar Pradesh, ten Assembly seats will be contested, while in Rajasthan, seven seats are up for grabs, following the election of some current MLAs to the Lok Sabha. Discussions included seat-sharing strategies with allies, such as the RJD and the Nishad Party. The BJP plans to announce the final list of candidates soon to strengthen its position, The Asian Age reported. The by-elections are crucial for the BJP, which is seeking to retain control in key states such as Uttar Pradesh, where the Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath.