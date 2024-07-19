India: BJP starts two-day executive meeting in Puri

July 19, 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today began a two-day executive meeting in Puri, Odisha, to prepare the action plan of the new government. The meeting was inaugurated by BJP national president and Health Minister JP Nadda. The meeting, chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, is attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, central ministers, deputy chief ministers, state cabinet members, MPs and legislators. During the meeting, the current political situations and various welfare initiatives of the central and state governments will be discussed. Pragativadi reports it. The meeting aims to outline the party's future strategies in view of the next political challenges.