Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
India: BJP unveils manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, promising monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women and two lakh government jobs for the youth. BJP president J P Nadda presented the manifesto in Rohtak, also highlighting the guarantee of government jobs for ‘Agniveers’ from the state. Among other promises, the BJP has announced the purchase of 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and supply of cooking gas at Rs 500. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5, 2024, with the BJP seeking a third consecutive term.

