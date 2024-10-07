India: BJP's defeat in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir elections puts Modi government at risk

06 October 2024_ The political situation in India is getting more complicated for the BJP party after disappointing exit poll results in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections. The BJP, which has been in power for a decade in Haryana, is expected to lose control, while in Jammu and Kashmir the prospects of victory are equally bleak. Defeat in these elections would be a major blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, already weakened by the lack of an absolute majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The source of this information is The Free Press Journal. The situation is aggravated by farmers' opposition to the government's farm laws, which has led to significant tensions and the loss of political allies.