Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
India: BJP's election strategy in Jharkhand shifts towards demonizing Muslims

November 11, 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strategy in Jharkhand, which previously focused on the Sarna tribal-Christian divide, has...

India: BJP's election strategy in Jharkhand shifts towards demonizing Muslims
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strategy in Jharkhand, which previously focused on the Sarna tribal-Christian divide, has undergone a change, with Muslims now being portrayed as the new ‘enemy’. With assembly elections approaching, the BJP has started peddling the narrative of ‘Bengali infiltration’, stoking suspicions about Muslims, many of whom have lived in the state for generations. This new rhetoric has created tensions and changed communal dynamics, as the BJP seeks to win back support from tribal voters. This is reported by Deccan Chronicle. The elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the BJP has already faced criticism for its divisive campaign.

