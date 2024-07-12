Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
India: Blockchain, the country becomes a world center for technology

July 12, 2024_ India has become the world center for blockchain technology, surpassing 98 nations. This technology promises to bring significant...

India: Blockchain, the country becomes a world center for technology
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
July 12, 2024_ India has become the world center for blockchain technology, surpassing 98 nations. This technology promises to bring significant transformations in the economic, social and administrative sectors. The adoption of blockchain in India is seen as a step towards innovation and efficiency. Experts predict that India can become a global leader in this field. Vartha Bharathi reports it. Blockchain technology is known for its ability to ensure security and transparency in digital transactions.

