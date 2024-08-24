India: BNP leader asks New Delhi to reconsider its policies after Hasina's flight

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Abdul Moyeen Khan, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has expressed concern over the continued presence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India, calling on New Delhi to review its policies. Khan said Bangladeshis are not angry but hurt by the current situation, stressing the importance of a friendly relationship between the two countries. Following the recent protests that led to the fall of Hasina's government, the BNP leader said his party would respect the will of the people in the event of free and fair elections. The news was reported by news18.com. The political situation in Bangladesh is evolving, with a caretaker government trying to stabilize the country after a period of great turmoil.

