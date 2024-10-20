Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
India: Bomb threat alert on over 20 Indian flights

20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
October 19, 2024_ More than 20 flights from various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning. The airlines involved include Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, with some flights having to make emergency landings. Five IndiGo flights in particular received threats, while a Vistara flight from Udaipur to Mumbai had to be isolated on arrival for security checks. The threats, which affected both domestic and international flights, have largely turned out to be false, but have raised concerns about aviation safety in India, Deccan Chronicle reported. Authorities are investigating the increase in threats, which have affected more than 40 flights in recent days.

