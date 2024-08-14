India: Bombay court rules that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights to children born through assisted reproduction

August 14, 2024_ A Bombay High Court has ruled that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights over children born through assisted reproductive technologies (ART). The ruling was issued in response to a plea by a sperm donor seeking visitation rights over a child born through ART. The court clarified that the role of the donor is limited to donation and does not include rights to interfere in the upbringing of the child. It also clarified that the donor cannot claim rights over the child even if the child knows the identity of the donor. The Free Press Journal reported the news. This decision highlights the importance of clearly defining legal rights in matters of donation and parenthood in India.