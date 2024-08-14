Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Bombay court rules that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights to children born through assisted reproduction

August 14, 2024_ A Bombay High Court has ruled that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights over children born through assisted reproductive...

India: Bombay court rules that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights to children born through assisted reproduction
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ A Bombay High Court has ruled that sperm or egg donors have no legal rights over children born through assisted reproductive technologies (ART). The ruling was issued in response to a plea by a sperm donor seeking visitation rights over a child born through ART. The court clarified that the role of the donor is limited to donation and does not include rights to interfere in the upbringing of the child. It also clarified that the donor cannot claim rights over the child even if the child knows the identity of the donor. The Free Press Journal reported the news. This decision highlights the importance of clearly defining legal rights in matters of donation and parenthood in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rights over nuoto alla marinara over claim
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza