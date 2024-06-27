India: Bombay High Court rejects appeal against hijab ban in a Mumbai college

26 June 2024_ The Bombay High Court has rejected the appeal of nine students against the ban on wearing hijab, burka and naqab imposed by the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Mumbai. The court ruled that the ban does not violate students' fundamental rights, saying the college has the right to administer the educational institution and establish a dress code. The judges stressed that the dress code is applicable to all students, regardless of their religion or caste, and that there is insufficient evidence to prove that wearing hijab and naqab is an essential religious practice. The Free Press Journal reports that the ban was introduced to maintain discipline and order at the college. The decision aims to ensure that students' religion is not revealed, promoting a neutral academic environment.