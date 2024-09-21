India: Bombay High Court rules IT rules 2023 unconstitutional

September 20, 2024_ The Bombay High Court has declared unconstitutional the amendments to the IT Rules, 2023, which would have allowed the central government to set up a fact-checking unit to identify “false and misleading” information on social media. The court ruled that the amendments violate the rights to equality and freedom of expression guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. This decision is an important step in protecting free speech, allowing citizens to express their opinions without fear of government censorship. The source of this news is Vartha Bharathi. The ruling could influence future digital policies in India, requiring greater transparency and respect for citizens’ rights.