Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Bombay High Court rules IT rules 2023 unconstitutional

September 20, 2024_ The Bombay High Court has declared unconstitutional the amendments to the IT Rules, 2023, which would have allowed the central...

India: Bombay High Court rules IT rules 2023 unconstitutional
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ The Bombay High Court has declared unconstitutional the amendments to the IT Rules, 2023, which would have allowed the central government to set up a fact-checking unit to identify “false and misleading” information on social media. The court ruled that the amendments violate the rights to equality and freedom of expression guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. This decision is an important step in protecting free speech, allowing citizens to express their opinions without fear of government censorship. The source of this news is Vartha Bharathi. The ruling could influence future digital policies in India, requiring greater transparency and respect for citizens’ rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
court ruled that ruling could source is Vartha Bharathi
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza