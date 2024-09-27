Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
India: Bombay High Court rules new IT rules against fake news unconstitutional

27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
September 27, 2024_ The Bombay High Court has ruled that recent changes to IT regulations, designed to combat fake news, are unconstitutional. The court said the rules violate freedom of expression, a fundamental right guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. This decision is an important step towards protecting civil rights in India, amid growing concerns over misinformation. The ruling could have significant implications for government policies regarding the regulation of online content. This news was reported by Sanmarg. The Bombay High Court ruling could influence other Indian courts and the public debate on civil liberties in the country.

