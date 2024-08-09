Cerca nel sito
 
India: Buddadev Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, dies

08 August 2024_ Buddadev Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80. The politician...

India: Buddadev Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, dies
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ Buddadev Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80. The politician breathed his last at his home, leaving behind a significant legacy in Indian politics. Bhattacharya was a prominent figure of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and led West Bengal for several years, helping shape the politics of the region. His death marks the end of an era for the party and its supporters, Sanmarg reported. Bhattacharya is remembered for his work in promoting social policies and his role in strengthening the communist movement in India.

