October 14, 2024_ TimeVallée Art of Time boutique in Bengaluru hosted a stunning event dedicated to luxury and craftsmanship, showcasing an exclusive selection of Bulgari creations. The evening highlighted the watchmaking artistry of the iconic Italian brand, with collections such as the OCTO FINISSIMO, known for its extraordinary thinness, and the OCTO ROMA, which captivated the audience with its vibrant colors. Other highlights included the DIVAS' DREAM and SERPENTI collections, all expressions of Bulgari's rich Roman heritage and commitment to luxury. The news is reported by mediabulletins.com. This event confirmed TimeVallée's reputation as a go-to destination for high-end watch and jewelry enthusiasts in Bengaluru.