Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
India: Bulgari is focusing on the Indian market for its future

02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Bulgari, the famous Italian fashion house, has expressed optimism about the Indian market on the occasion of its 145th anniversary. Former CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said that capturing even 10% of the Indian gold jewelery market would be a great success for the brand. Babin highlighted the importance of adapting products to local traditions, highlighting how Bulgari has modified some of its jewelery to reflect Indian aesthetics. The news was reported by retailjewellerindia.com. Bulgari, known for its elegance and craftsmanship, continues to seek growth opportunities in a market it considers unique and promising.

