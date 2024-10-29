India: Bulgari Launches Its First Digital Boutique in India with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

October 28, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian luxury brand, has announced the opening of its first digital boutique in India, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global ambassador. This initiative will allow Indian consumers to shop Bulgari jewelry, handbags and watches from the comfort of their homes. The boutique will also offer Indian-inspired creations such as the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet and Bulgari Mangalsutra, alongside iconic pieces such as the Serpenti bracelets. The news was reported by indulgexpress.com, highlighting Bulgari’s commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation to reach a wider audience in India.