Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
India: Calcutta High Court bans offensive statements against the governor

July 17, 2024_ The Calcutta High Court has barred Mamata Banerjee and three other individuals from making offensive or wrong statements against...

India: Calcutta High Court bans offensive statements against the governor
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ The Calcutta High Court has barred Mamata Banerjee and three other individuals from making offensive or wrong statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose till August 14. The court said that freedom of expression is not an unlimited right that allows defamatory statements. The next hearing in the case is set for August 14. The decision was taken by Justice Krishna Rao, who issued an interim order to protect the governor's reputation. Sanmarg reports that the governor is a constitutional figure who cannot easily defend himself from such comments. The court pointed out that freedom of expression is subject to restrictions, including defamation, under Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India.

