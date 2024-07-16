India: Calcutta High Court ruling protects the rights of farmers in West Bengal

15 July 2024_ The Calcutta High Court has quashed an eviction order issued by the West Bengal government against 113 farmer families in Bahadurpur and Arbolda villages. The ruling recognizes the rights of these families as 'other traditional forest dwellers' under the Forest Rights Act 2006. The decision represents a significant victory for communities fighting for forest subsistence rights, in a context where the government central promotes private plantations for climate commitments. The ruling raised questions about the need for historical documentation to claim such rights. Pragativadi reports that the legal fight was supported by a local agricultural union and young lawyers. The ruling could have implications for other similar communities across India.