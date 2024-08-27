Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
India: Call for exclusion of sex offenders from politics
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ Indian political parties have been urged not to grant election tickets or positions to those accused of sexual crimes. The demand came amid a wave of public outrage over violent crimes against women, particularly a case in Kolkata. Former Deputy Chief Minister LK Advani had previously supported the death penalty for rape offenders in 2002, but the issue remains controversial. The source of this news is hindustantimes.com. Authorities are being urged to review safety measures for women, especially in public places and hospitals, where the situation has become alarming.

