Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Canada's shocking allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah

October 30, 2024_ The Canadian government has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating plots to assassinate and intimidate Sikh...

India: Canada's shocking allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ The Canadian government has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating plots to assassinate and intimidate Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. The revelations have aggravated already tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada, with Canada's Foreign Minister confirming that he had leaked the information to a US newspaper. India has dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, while Canada has expelled several Indian diplomats in response. Tensions have further increased following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist, in Vancouver last year, which also involved Indian diplomats. The Hindu reported. The situation could have significant repercussions on diplomatic relations between Canada, India and the US, in an already complex geopolitical context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah India Sikh Canada
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza