India: Canada's shocking allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah

October 30, 2024_ The Canadian government has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating plots to assassinate and intimidate Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. The revelations have aggravated already tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada, with Canada's Foreign Minister confirming that he had leaked the information to a US newspaper. India has dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, while Canada has expelled several Indian diplomats in response. Tensions have further increased following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist, in Vancouver last year, which also involved Indian diplomats. The Hindu reported. The situation could have significant repercussions on diplomatic relations between Canada, India and the US, in an already complex geopolitical context.