Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
India: CBI investigation into former director and scientists of CSIR-NEERI for corruption

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has indicted the former director of CSIR-NEERI and four scientists of the institute in three FIRs for alleged corruption and favors given to private companies in awarding various projects, including water purifiers 'air WAYU. On Wednesday, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, seizing incriminating documents, property documents and jewellery. The agency's action followed a complaint by the Chief Vigilance Officer of the CSIR against the said scientists. The charges include criminal conspiracy and abuse of official position to obtain undue advantages from the private companies involved. The Free Press Journal reports it. Investigations continue to ascertain further responsibilities and irregularities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
