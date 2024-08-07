India: Celebrating National Handloom Day with the influence of international brands

07 August 2024_ India celebrates National Handloom Day on 7 August, honoring the legacy of traditional textiles and their artisans. This year, the focus is on seven international brands, including the well-known Italian brand Valentino, who have integrated Indian fabrics into their collections. Valentino uses fine pashmina, a fine wool fabric from the Himalayan region, for its winter collections. Other brands such as Burberry and Tod's have also embraced Indian textiles, demonstrating the global appreciation for Indian craftsmanship. The news is reported by indiatimes.com. This celebration highlights the importance of Indian textile tradition in the international fashion scene.