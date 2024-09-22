India: Celebrating Women at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024

September 22, 2024_ News18 SheShakti Summit 2024 took place in New Delhi, celebrating the achievements of women who have broken barriers and contributed to India's image in the world. Prominent speakers included Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Chief Justice, Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who discussed the importance of women empowerment and security. President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, emphasized that the real strength of the nation lies in women empowerment. The event highlighted the crucial role of women in various sectors, promoting gender diversity and inclusion. This was reported by Pragativadi. The summit also featured performances by artists, such as singer Usha Uthup, and aimed to inspire the younger generation to pursue change.