India: Central Bank introduces new framework for foreign investment

November 11, 2024_ The RBI has launched a new operational framework that allows foreign portfolio investors to reclassify their investments as foreign direct investment (FDI) if they exceed the prescribed limit. This move is aimed at simplifying compliance amid growing foreign investment activity. Investors who exceed the 10% limit of a company’s equity can now apply for reclassification, subject to obtaining requisite government approvals and consent from the investee company. The directive, which is effective immediately, is part of the regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, requiring specific reporting and custody processes. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. This move is a significant step in facilitating foreign investment in India, a growing market for global investors.