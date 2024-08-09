India: Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged for ninth consecutive month

August 08, 2024_ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive month, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which voted 4-2 to maintain the rate after a three-day meeting. This was the first meeting of the MPC after the presentation of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25. Despite an expected slowdown, India could remain among the fastest-growing economies globally, with growth expected to hit 7.2%. The news was reported by The Hindu. The RBI is the body responsible for monetary policy in India and plays a crucial role in maintaining economic stability in the country.