Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
13:00
August 08, 2024_ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive month, as...

India: Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged for ninth consecutive month
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 08, 2024_ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive month, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which voted 4-2 to maintain the rate after a three-day meeting. This was the first meeting of the MPC after the presentation of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25. Despite an expected slowdown, India could remain among the fastest-growing economies globally, with growth expected to hit 7.2%. The news was reported by The Hindu. The RBI is the body responsible for monetary policy in India and plays a crucial role in maintaining economic stability in the country.

