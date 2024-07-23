Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
July 22, 2024_ India's central government refused to grant special state status to Bihar during the budget session of Parliament. The Rashtriya...

India: Central government denies special state status to Bihar
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 22, 2024_ India's central government refused to grant special state status to Bihar during the budget session of Parliament. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) reacted harshly, criticizing the Modi government and accusing the Janata Dal United (JDU) of political hypocrisy. In Rajya Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Jha announced that the party will fight to get both special status and a special package for Bihar. The government justified the decision by citing existing provisions and National Development Council (NDC) criteria. The Free Press Journal reports it. Bihar's request had previously been examined by an inter-ministerial panel which concluded in 2012 that there was no basis for granting the special status.

