Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
India: Centro Studi Italia offers new educational opportunities for Indian students
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Centro Studi Italia is revolutionizing the education sector in India by providing an alternative for aspiring engineers and managers who wish to study at top-tier Italian universities. Led by Kumar Satyam, International Student Ambassador for UNIBO Italia, the center offers personalized admission support and scholarships, making education abroad accessible. This initiative is especially meaningful for those who have failed to crack entrance exams like JEE or CAT, allowing them to pursue quality education without financial burdens. The news is reported by ahmedabadmirror.com. Centro Studi Italia is committed to ensuring that every student can realize their educational dreams, opening doors to unprecedented global opportunities.

