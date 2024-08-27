Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
India: Champai Soren joins BJP on August 30

August 27, 2024_ Champai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a prominent Adivasi leader, will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party...

27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
August 27, 2024_ Champai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a prominent Adivasi leader, will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30, 2024. The news was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma on his official X account. Soren is known for his work in representing Adivasi communities in India, an indigenous ethnic group. The source of this information is thehindu.com. His joining the BJP could have a significant impact on Jharkhand politics and Adivasi representation in the government.

