India: Champai Soren joins BJP on August 30

August 27, 2024_ Champai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a prominent Adivasi leader, will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30, 2024. The news was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma on his official X account. Soren is known for his work in representing Adivasi communities in India, an indigenous ethnic group. The source of this information is thehindu.com. His joining the BJP could have a significant impact on Jharkhand politics and Adivasi representation in the government.