Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
India: Changes to Goa's land use law threaten 'green zones'

India: Changes to Goa's land use law threaten 'green zones'
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ Recent changes to Goa's land use law are raising concerns about environmental protection as 'green zones' are being reclassified as 'settlements'. This decision, approved by the Department of Land and Regional Planning, allows residential and commercial construction in previously protected areas, such as paddy fields. Politicians and state officials, including Minister of Land and Regional Planning and Forestry Vishwajit Rane, are accused of taking advantage of these changes without public consultation, indianexpress.com reported. The changes raise questions about transparency and management of natural resources in a region already vulnerable to urban developments.

