India: Clash between security forces and militants in Kupwara with one soldier killed

27 July 2024_ An armed encounter took place in Machil sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir between Indian security forces and militants. During the conflict, five Indian Army soldiers, including a senior officer, were injured, and one of them died from his injuries. All the wounded soldiers were evacuated, but one of them did not survive. Further details on the encounter and the identity of the killed soldier are awaited. The news is reported by The Asian Age. Kupwara is a district of Jammu and Kashmir, a region disputed between India and Pakistan, known for its instability and the presence of militants.