India: Clash in Parliament between BJP and Congress over caste and budget

July 31, 2024_ A heated debate took place in India's Lok Sabha after BJP leader Anurag Thakur made a reference to Rahul Gandhi's caste during the discussion on the Union Budget. The situation degenerated into chaos, with members of Congress protesting by shouting slogans and occupying the center of the chamber. Rahul Gandhi accused Thakur of insults, but said he would not apologise, vowing to carry out the caste census. Thakur responded by saying that he had not named anyone specifically in his comment. The news is reported by The Asian Age. This episode highlights the political tensions in India, where caste issues continue to influence public debate and parliamentary dynamics.