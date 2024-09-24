India: Climate Week NYC Attracts World Leaders and Entrepreneurs to Tackle Climate Crisis

September 23, 2024_ Climate Week NYC will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, attracting bankers, diplomats, and world leaders to discuss the climate crisis. The event will feature hundreds of activities at venues across New York, including hotels and outdoor spaces, with a wide array of sustainability announcements. This year, there are expected to be fewer business leaders than last year in Dubai, but more private sector players, Pragativadi reports. Climate Week is an important opportunity to promote climate action and dialogue among nations, in a global context increasingly affected by conflict and environmental challenges.