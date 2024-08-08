Cerca nel sito
 
India: Closure of Indian visa centers in Bangladesh due to political instability

08 August 2024_ All Indian visa application centers in Bangladesh will remain closed until further notice due to the unstable situation in the...

08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ All Indian visa application centers in Bangladesh will remain closed until further notice due to the unstable situation in the country. The online visa application portal has announced that the next date for applications will be communicated via SMS and you are asked to collect your passport on the next working day. The closure of the centers follows the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee due to violent protests. Despite this, Indian diplomats remain active in Bangladesh, where New Delhi has evacuated non-essential personnel. The news is reported by Deccan Chronicle. The situation in Bangladesh is tense, with an interim government led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus forming after weeks of anti-government protests.

