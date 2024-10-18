India: Concerns over new cyclone in Odisha

October 18, 2024_ Odisha is bracing for another cyclone in October, a historically marked period of extreme weather events. The region remembers the devastating cyclone of 1999, which caused massive damage and thousands of casualties, and other cyclones such as 'Phailin' and 'Hudhud' that have hit in recent years. Local authorities are expressing concern about the impact that a new cyclone could have on the people and the environment, especially in the coastal areas. The source of this information is Pragativadi. People in Odisha, a coastal state in eastern India, are on high alert and preparing for possible evacuations and safety measures in view of the arrival of the cyclone.