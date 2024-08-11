India: Conflict between BJP leaders resurfaces in Uttar Pradesh

August 11, 2024_ After a brief lull, the conflict between the BJP unit president in Uttar Pradesh and the deputy prime minister has resurfaced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda have urged both leaders to resolve their differences. The situation highlights internal tensions within the party, which could affect political stability in the region. The BJP leadership is trying to maintain unity at a critical time for the party, The Asian Age reports. Uttar Pradesh is one of the most populous states in India and plays a crucial role in national politics.