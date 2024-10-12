Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Confusion in 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra fuels optimism among BJP supporters

October 11, 2024_ Confusion within the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra over the participation of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP)...

India: Confusion in 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra fuels optimism among BJP supporters
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Confusion within the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra over the participation of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar group has raised concerns among BJP supporters ahead of the elections. BJP members are expressing concerns over the alliance with the NCP(A), which has limited the candidature opportunities for BJP leaders. Recent reports suggest that the NCP(A) may reunite with the original NCP led by Sharad Pawar, adding to speculations of a possible political restructuring. Despite the tensions, a BJP leader has downplayed rumours of internal conflict, saying that the alliance remains united. This is reported by Deccan Chronicle. With assembly elections coming up, the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve, with potential changes in alliances and strategies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling Mahayuti Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party's concerns over
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza