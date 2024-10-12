India: Confusion in 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra fuels optimism among BJP supporters

October 11, 2024_ Confusion within the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra over the participation of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar group has raised concerns among BJP supporters ahead of the elections. BJP members are expressing concerns over the alliance with the NCP(A), which has limited the candidature opportunities for BJP leaders. Recent reports suggest that the NCP(A) may reunite with the original NCP led by Sharad Pawar, adding to speculations of a possible political restructuring. Despite the tensions, a BJP leader has downplayed rumours of internal conflict, saying that the alliance remains united. This is reported by Deccan Chronicle. With assembly elections coming up, the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve, with potential changes in alliances and strategies.