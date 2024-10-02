India: Congress accuses BJP of political attack on Karnataka CM

02 October 2024_ The Congress has accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate to target Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case related to MUDA land allotments. The Congress has said this is an attempt to destabilise an elected government and intimidate opposition leaders. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh described the ED's actions as politically motivated, saying the BJP is aiming to establish a 'one nation, one election, one party' regime. Ramesh said Siddaramaiah welcomes the probe, but the Congress sees it as a clear political vendetta. The news was reported by The Asian Age. MUDA, short for Mysore Urban Development Authority, is a government body responsible for urban development in the Mysore region of Karnataka.