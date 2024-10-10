Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Congress demands probe into voting machine irregularities in Haryana

October 10, 2024_ The Indian Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities found in some electronic voting machines (EVMs)...

India: Congress demands probe into voting machine irregularities in Haryana
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The Indian Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities found in some electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections. Congress leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Election Authority, highlighting at least 20 complaints, including seven written ones, regarding EVMs running on abnormal battery capacity. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised doubts over the vote counting, saying the results were surprising and contradictory to the party’s expectations. The source of this information is The Free Press Journal. The Congress plans to file more complaints in the coming days, while the BJP has secured its third consecutive victory in Haryana, retaining power despite expectations of a Congress comeback.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Indian Congress into voting machine irregularities voting machines machine
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza