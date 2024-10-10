India: Congress demands probe into voting machine irregularities in Haryana

October 10, 2024_ The Indian Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities found in some electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections. Congress leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Election Authority, highlighting at least 20 complaints, including seven written ones, regarding EVMs running on abnormal battery capacity. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised doubts over the vote counting, saying the results were surprising and contradictory to the party’s expectations. The source of this information is The Free Press Journal. The Congress plans to file more complaints in the coming days, while the BJP has secured its third consecutive victory in Haryana, retaining power despite expectations of a Congress comeback.