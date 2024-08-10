India: Congress holds huge rally in Mysore against BJP, JD(S)

August 10, 2024_ The Indian Congress held a rally in Mysore, drawing over 100,000 participants, in response to the recent marches organised by the opposition parties BJP and JD(S) against the government of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event took place at the Maharaja College grounds, where the Congress sought to demonstrate its political strength and counter corruption allegations levelled by rivals. During the rally, Congress leaders defended the government and criticised the opposition marches, stressing that the government has time to correct any mistakes. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. This event marks an important phase in the election campaign in Karnataka, where political tensions between various parties continue to rise.