Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Congress opposes NEP 2020, vows to review it

September 13, 2024_ India's Congress party has announced that it will review the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will continue to oppose policies...

India: Congress opposes NEP 2020, vows to review it
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ India's Congress party has announced that it will review the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will continue to oppose policies that weaken the country's public education system. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to a letter from the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), an association of educators and students, calling for the repeal of the NEP. AISEC criticizes the NEP for being anti-poor, non-inclusive and promoting privatization of education. Gandhi confirmed that the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections includes consulting state governments to amend the NEP. The source of this news is Vartha Bharati. AISEC argues that the NEP 2020 could create a class divide in India, favoring only those who can afford expensive education.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
New Education Policy education system All India Save Education Committee education
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza