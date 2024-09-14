India: Congress opposes NEP 2020, vows to review it

September 13, 2024_ India's Congress party has announced that it will review the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will continue to oppose policies that weaken the country's public education system. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to a letter from the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), an association of educators and students, calling for the repeal of the NEP. AISEC criticizes the NEP for being anti-poor, non-inclusive and promoting privatization of education. Gandhi confirmed that the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections includes consulting state governments to amend the NEP. The source of this news is Vartha Bharati. AISEC argues that the NEP 2020 could create a class divide in India, favoring only those who can afford expensive education.