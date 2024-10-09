India: Congress's defeat in Haryana prompts a change of strategy in the coalition INDIA

08 October 2024_ The recent defeat of the Congress in Haryana has surprised the opposition coalition INDIA, leading to a reassessment of alliance dynamics. Regional parties, strong in their territories, are now more comfortable in negotiating coalition deals, while the Congress will have to adopt a more collaborative approach. Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has stressed that the Congress must rethink its strategies to deal with the BJP, which continues to win despite anti-incumbency. The situation could push the Congress to work out more favorable terms among alliance members ahead of the upcoming elections, The Free Press Journal reports. The elections in Maharashtra, where the Congress is allied with Udhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP, will be crucial to test this new strategy.