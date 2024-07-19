Cerca nel sito
 
India: Criminal Amarjeet Bishnoi arrested in Italy

18 July 2024_ Rajasthan Police has achieved a major success with the arrest of wanted man Amarjeet Bishnoi in Italy. Bishnoi, linked to the gang of...

India: Criminal Amarjeet Bishnoi arrested in Italy
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Rajasthan Police has achieved a major success with the arrest of wanted man Amarjeet Bishnoi in Italy. Bishnoi, linked to the gang of the well-known gangster Rohit Godara, was captured in Trapani, Sicily, thanks to the collaboration between Italian and Indian law enforcement agencies. The Rajasthan police had been looking for Bishnoi for a long time for his involvement in several serious crimes in the Indian state. The news of the arrest was shared on social media by ADG (Crime) IPS MN Dinesh. As reported by hindi.oneindia.com, the arrest took place thanks to information provided by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan. This event highlights the effectiveness of international cooperation in the fight against crime.



