Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Criticism of China and Pakistan for supporting terrorism

5 July 2024_ Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar harshly criticized countries that offer sanctuary to terrorists during the Shanghai Cooperation...

India: Criticism of China and Pakistan for supporting terrorism
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar harshly criticized countries that offer sanctuary to terrorists during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Jaishankar stressed that terrorism poses a significant threat to regional and global peace, implicitly referring to China and Pakistan. He reiterated the importance of isolating and exposing countries that support terrorism and called for decisive action against cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar also highlighted the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in economic connectivity initiatives, criticizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Sanmarg reports it. The SCO summit took place against a backdrop of rising global tensions and sought to find common solutions to mitigate such challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SCO summit Sanmarg reports it Pakistan He reiterated
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza