India: Criticism of China and Pakistan for supporting terrorism

5 July 2024_ Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar harshly criticized countries that offer sanctuary to terrorists during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Jaishankar stressed that terrorism poses a significant threat to regional and global peace, implicitly referring to China and Pakistan. He reiterated the importance of isolating and exposing countries that support terrorism and called for decisive action against cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar also highlighted the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in economic connectivity initiatives, criticizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Sanmarg reports it. The SCO summit took place against a backdrop of rising global tensions and sought to find common solutions to mitigate such challenges.