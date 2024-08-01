Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Criticism of the Kerala government after the deadly landslides in Wayanad

01 August 2024_ BJP leader V Muraleedharan has criticized the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, for its emergency management after...

India: Criticism of the Kerala government after the deadly landslides in Wayanad
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ BJP leader V Muraleedharan has criticized the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, for its emergency management after landslides that caused over 160 deaths in Wayanad. Muraleedharan pointed out that the central government had warned Kerala about the risk of disaster as early as July 23, but the state government did not take preventive measures. Landslides have severely affected the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, damaging homes and infrastructure, while rescue operations are underway. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The landslides have raised a heated political debate, with the Kerala government rejecting accusations of negligence and saying it had only received an orange alert warning from the IMD, while the rainfall was higher than forecast.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its emergency management after Kerala after dark after
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza