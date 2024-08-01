India: Criticism of the Kerala government after the deadly landslides in Wayanad

01 August 2024_ BJP leader V Muraleedharan has criticized the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, for its emergency management after landslides that caused over 160 deaths in Wayanad. Muraleedharan pointed out that the central government had warned Kerala about the risk of disaster as early as July 23, but the state government did not take preventive measures. Landslides have severely affected the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, damaging homes and infrastructure, while rescue operations are underway. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The landslides have raised a heated political debate, with the Kerala government rejecting accusations of negligence and saying it had only received an orange alert warning from the IMD, while the rainfall was higher than forecast.