India: Crucial meeting in New Delhi to resolve ethnic crisis in Manipur

October 16, 2024_ A landmark meeting was held in New Delhi to address the 17-month-old ethnic crisis in Manipur, India. Representatives from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities gathered to discuss the current situation and appealed to the people to abandon violence. Despite the importance of the meeting, the participants did not disclose the details of the outcome after the meeting, The Asian Age reported. The ethnic crisis in Manipur emerged after a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that began on May 3, 2023, and demands for administrative separation continue to be a central theme in political debate.