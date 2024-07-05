India: Culinary festival celebrates Lombard cuisine in Bengaluru

4 July 2024_ Courtyard & Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road invites you on a gastronomic journey through the cuisines of Lombardy. This six-day culinary festival offers attendees the opportunity to savor the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine at La Cucina Lombarda. The menu, curated by executive chef Vijay Bhandari and his team, includes traditional dishes such as Polenta, Lamb Milanese, Tortellini D'Zucca and Risotto Ala Certosina, as well as desserts such as Torta Bertolina and Torta Elvezia. The event takes place at BG's Poolside Bar and Grill, where guests can immerse themselves in the Lombard atmosphere while also enjoying spritzers and sangria. Hospibuz.com reports it. The festival will be held from July 8 to 13, with prices starting from INR 1000 plus taxes for each dish.