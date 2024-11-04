India: Cultural exchange between Indian and Italian students in Mangaluru

November 4, 2024_ St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, recently welcomed a group of students from Class XI of Leone XIII School, Milan, Italy, as part of a cultural exchange program. The five Italian students, accompanied by Professor Marcella Valvo, participated in various academic, sports and cultural activities, experiencing the daily life of the Indian school and visiting significant places in the city. The meeting allowed the students to immerse themselves in Indian culture and appreciate the hospitality of local families. The professor and the students expressed their gratitude for the welcome received. The news is reported by daijiworld.com. This exchange represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and India, promoting intercultural understanding.